Shark attack prompts beach closure in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Did you happen to see a shark fin off the coast of Del Mar Sunday morning? If so, you probably weren’t imagining it.

According to the City of Del Mar, a 46-year-old man was bitten by a shark shortly before 9 a.m., about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street.

The victim was reportedly in a group of about a dozen ocean swimmers who meet regularly to train in Del Mar. A city official said lifeguards witnessed a swimmer helping another swimmer and responded to the area, not yet realizing someone had been bitten.

Once back on land, he had visible bites to the torso, left arm and hand. The injured man was transported by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. City officials said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“My understanding is that the patient is stable, he was in the the OR last I heard, so we’re very happy and feel fortunate that he’s doing well,” said Del Mar Lifeguard Chief, Jon Edelbrock.

Shortly after the incident, lifeguards were seen posting signs in the area of 17th Street that read, “SHARK INCIDENT, DO NOT ENTER.” The post date was noted as June 2, 2024.

“In accordance with protocols developed by the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach, lifeguards have posted signs and closed Del Mar beaches for swimming and surfing one mile in both directions from the incident —roughly from 6th Street to North Beach — and have notified neighboring jurisdictions,” the city stated.

Chief Edelbrock said that closure will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.

