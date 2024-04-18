Shari Olson chosen as Northland Community and Technical College interim president

Apr. 17—EAST GRAND FORKS — Shari Olson has been named the interim president of Northland Community and Technical College, according to a press release Wednesday morning, April 17.

The decision was made by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. Her appointment is effective July 1, the release said.

"With her deep knowledge of Minnesota State, including her previous leadership role with Northland, I am confident Dr. Olson is the right person to provide leadership during this transition," said Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State, in a statement. "She will make tremendous contributions to the well-being of Northland Community & Technical College — promoting a culture of collaboration and continuous innovation and improvement. I'm grateful that Shari is willing to take on this challenge and I look forward to working closely with her as she positions Northland for success well into the future."

Olson was one of two candidates for the position, alongside

Anthony Kinkel

. The decision came following Scott Olson's recommendation to the Board of Trustees based on feedback from the

campus visits

the two candidates conducted earlier this month. Shari Olson holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree from NDSU and a doctorate from UND, the release said.

Olson's appointment to interim president follows the resignation of Sandy Kiddoo, who became president in June 2021 and announced her plans to leave

last year.

Kiddoo will not renew her contract past its expiration date of June 30, 2024, she told the Herald on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Information about the search for Northland's next president is expected sometime in the summer, college spokesman Chad Sperling told the Herald.

Olson has previous experience at Northland. From 1995 to 2007 she served multiple roles, such as vice president of planning and administrative services, vice president of outreach and planning and vice president of outreach and technology, the release said. While at the college, she secured a $7.8 million capital bonding project which began the work to prepare classroom space for the automated systems technology degree program, the creation of Digi-Key University and the development of other new programs like the electronic technology, robotic technology, associate of applied science and associate of science degrees.

Other education positions she's held include being the president of Eastern Wyoming College from 2007 to 2008, system director of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act at Minnesota State from 2009 to 2010, interim president of Anoka Technical College from 2010 to 2011 and president of South Mountain Community College in Arizona from 2011 to 2022. She has also served on the International Leadership Advisory Board and the national Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, the release said.

Olson has also received awards and recognitions for her work over the years, including the President of the Year award in 2011 from LeadMN (then known as the Minnesota State College Student Association), the Entrepreneurial President of the Year Award by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship in 2014, the Shirley B. Gordon Leadership Award of Distinction by the International Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in 2019 and the Paul A. Elsner International Excellence in Leadership Award by the Chair Academy in 2021, the release said.

"Dr. Olson is an experienced educator committed to the role that comprehensive community and technical colleges play in our society and brings with her a passion for continuous learning and self-improvement," the release said.