Share photos of damage from Tuesday night storms that moved across Wausau, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point areas

Do you have photos of damage from Tuesday night’s thunderstorms and tornadic activity that moved across central Wisconsin.

If so, please share them with us to run in an online gallery, on social media and possibly to run in our print publication.

You can share photos online by clicking here and completing the submission form.

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Share photos of damage from Tuesday night storms in central Wisconsin