Sharapova-Halep match headlines Day 1 at the US Open

File-This jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows Maria Sharapova of Russia playing a forehand return to Serena Williams of the United States during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Sharapova's first Grand Slam match in more than 1½ years will come against No. 2-seeded Simona Halep at the U.S. Open. Sharapova's first-round matchup with two-time French Open runner-up Halep was set up by the draw, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, which also put Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the same side of the men's bracket, meaning they could meet only in the semifinals.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2017 U.S. Open is set to begin with near-perfect weather and a much-anticipated match.

That comes Monday night when No. 2-seeded Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 and five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who was given a wild-card entry to the U.S. Open after returning from a 15-month doping ban. Halep is winless against Sharapova in six previous meetings.

Play begins in the day session in Arthur Ashe Stadium with Wimbledon champ Garbine Muguruza against American Varvara Lepchenko. The 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic is next up against aptly named Tennys Sandrgen of the U.S. And seven-time major champion Venus Williams plays Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

Other big names on Monday's schedule include No. 4 Alexander Zverev, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and top American John Isner.