Shapiro brings Great American Getaway RV Tour to Lake Wallenpaupack

May 26—WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this weekend brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Lake Wallenpaupack and the Poconos to showcase Pennsylvania's breathtaking outdoor adventure experiences that offer unforgettable experiences for the entire family.

Last week, Gov. Shapiro launched Pennsylvania's new state tourism brand — The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions — including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026, like America's 250th anniversary celebration, the 2026 NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All Star Game in 2026.

While visiting Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties, Gov. Shapiro visited Lake Wallenpaupack, Camelback Resort, and Skirmish Paintball Field to encourage more people to visit Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is a premier destination for outdoor recreation, which connects our communities and supports our economy — and Lake Wallenpaupack is one of Pennsylvania's largest reservoirs, spanning 13 miles long with 52 miles of uninterrupted shoreline across Wayne and Pike Counties.

While visiting the lake, Gov. Shapiro and the First Family took a Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour and enjoyed outdoor water activities, including fishing and jet skiing, on Lake Wallenpaupack across Wayne and Pike counties.

In the afternoon, Gov. Shapiro and the First Family visited Camelback Resort in Monroe County. The resort offers multiple family-friendly activities for the entire family — including bumper cars, indoor rock climbing, and the longest zipline in Pennsylvania at over 4,000 feet long.

Camelback is only 90 minutes from major urban hubs like New York City and Philadelphia — and offers one of Pennsylvania's best destinations for the entire family to enjoy the Pocono Mountain region and enjoy an array indoor and outdoor recreation activities and experiences.

To end the day, Gov. Shapiro and the First Family visited Skirmish Paintball Fields in Carbon County. Skirmish Paintball Fields is the world's largest paintball field, with over 50 playing fields across 750 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains.

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor's economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA — and the new brand builds on Gov. Shapiro's proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania's tourism industry:

—Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact.

—Supported 486,871 jobs.

—Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes.

—Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau reported in 2023 that the Pocono Mountains is among the top destinations in the Commonwealth, welcoming between 27-30 million visitors each year, generating $4.3 billion in revenue, and supporting over 35,000 jobs.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses — tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefiting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

State awards $2.07M to 57 foodbanks,

pantries, and soup kitchens across Pa.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week announced awards of more than $2.07 million to 57 food banks, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens across Pennsylvania through the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants.

"Pennsylvania enjoys an incredible bounty of natural resources and generous communities willing to help feed those in need," said Secretary Redding. "Expanding the capacity of community organizations to supply fresh, healthy food to families in need is a key element of Shapiro Administration's strategy to invest in a healthier, more secure Pennsylvania."

TEFAP Reach and Resiliency Grants are being awarded to organizations distributing USDA Foods through TEFAP contracts with the state, county, or a county-designated Lead Agency.

Funded projects include mobile food pantries, expanded cold storage and warehouse space, delivery vehicles, and other investments that expand TEFAP's reach into isolated or under-served rural or low-income communities.

This is the second round of TEFAP Reach and Resiliency Grants. In September 2023, Pennsylvania awarded $1.6 million to 39 organizations working to reduce food insecurity across the state.

According to Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap report, in 2022, 11.9% of Pennsylvanians, more than 1.5 million people, did not know the source of their next meal.

For 2024-25 Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed $3 million in new funding to provide emergency food assistance for low-income Pennsylvanians, connect surplus food donated by farmers through the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System to food banks and food pantries statewide, support low income families and seniors with fresh, local food through the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, and supply low-income seniors with Senior Food Boxes filled with nutritious dietary staples.

TEFAP Reach and Resiliency grant recipients announced, include:

—Luzerne/Wyoming counties' Commission on Economic Opportunity/Weinberg Foodbank, $50,000.

—Lackawanna County, Friends of the Poor, $50,000.

—Wyoming County Commissioners Food Pantry, $50,000.

Pennsylvanians encouraged to apply now

for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week encouraged eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for this year's rebate as soon as possible, noting that the Pennsylvania Treasury Department will begin sending rebates to approved applicants on July 1.

"Many more Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program this year because the General Assembly and the Governor made the smart decision to expand the program," Treasurer Garrity said. "I encourage everyone who's eligible to apply as soon as possible. Treasury will start making payments on July 1, which is the earliest we're able to under the law — and we'll continue making payments on a rolling basis after that. This essential program makes a huge difference for so many, including older Pennsylvanians and those living with disabilities, and I'm committed to getting these payments out as quickly as possible once applicants are approved by the Department of Revenue."

The new law increased household income limits for rebates to $45,000 for homeowners and renters (up from $35,000 and $15,000, respectively). Claimants may exclude half of their Social Security income. The maximum standard rebate is now $1,000 (up from $650).

Treasurer Garrity especially encouraged first-time applicants to apply as soon as possible because the Department of Revenue has indicated they will need more time to verify new applicant information as part of their efforts to combat program fraud.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates. The deadline to apply for this year's rebate is June 30, 2024.

Since the program's inception in 1971, more than $8 billion in rebates have been paid.

Pashinski applauds $70,000 in community

improvement funding for downtown W-B

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski this week announced $70,875 in state funding to improve downtown Wilkes-Barre.

"The Diamond City Partnership is a nonprofit organization that does a great deal of important work to improve our community," said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. "Wilkes-Barre is a beautiful place offering many amenities to improve the quality of life, especially in the downtown area. The Diamond City Partnership is Wilkes-Barre's alliance that aims to revitalize downtown Wilkes-Barre and make it a premier place to live, work and visit. Their work helps to boost our economy, enhance our environment and create the best version of this area. I am proud that I could work to help secure funding for one of the historic caretakers of our community's vision for downtown Wilkes-Barre."

The project was funded through the Keystone Communities Project, which supports Pennsylvania Main Streets across the commonwealth, helping communities pay for new sidewalks and improved streetlights, small businesses to renovate their facades, and developers to build more affordable housing.

Run by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the KCP encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts are all eligible to apply for KCP grant funding.

