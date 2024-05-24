Shaping Eugene's future: City invites public to open house on housing and growth plans

Construction continues on the 8th Avenue streetscape project, where the city is making updates to center a more bike- and pedestrian-friendly approach to street structure in Eugene.

The city of Eugene is producing a project called Urban Growth Strategies, which is a comprehensive assessment of project needs for housing and urban growth. This project, led by the city’s planning department, aims to provide information on what needs the city is expected to have in the next 20 years for housing and jobs, and looks to provide tools, resources, policies and actions to assist in meeting those anticipated needs.

This plan requires connection to and input from community members on how they want to see these needs tended to. To provide an opportunity for feedback and conversation, the city is hosting a Housing and Urban Growth Community Open House on Wednesday, June 5, at the Eugene Farmer’s Market Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community members are invited to this free event to connect with departments across the city and discuss topics like housing needs, future urban growth, renter protections, community safety and other ongoing city projects. Activities will be available for all ages, as well as food and prizes.

What is Eugene's Urban Growth Strategies project?

The city of Eugene’s Urban Growth Strategies (UGS) project acts as a guideline for future community development. Oregon requires cities to assess urban growth in regular planning documents and Eugene’s UGS work combines state-required planning needs with robust and equitable community engagement and policy work directed by the City Council.

UGS works in conjunction with other city planning documents like the city of Eugene’s Strategic Plan, priorities put in place by the city’s Climate Action Plan 2.0 and supporting initiatives like the Housing Implementation Pipeline.

Once the UGS work is complete, it will produce studies on what land is available in Eugene for development, a parcel-specific land use designation map, updates to the Envision Eugene Comprehensive Plan and will evaluate whether Eugene will need to expand its Urban Growth Boundary in coming years. City regulations and policies will be updated according to UGS findings, ideally resulting in a plan that accounts for home and job growth through 2045.

Open house

What: Eugene open house on housing and urban growth strategies.

When: Wednesday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Farmer's Market Pavilion, 85 E. Eighth Ave.

Online: Find more information at www.eugene-or.gov/UrbanGrowth.

