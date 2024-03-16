Shanna Khan named Chief Design Officer of Iguana Investments, driving new projects in Jacksonville

Iguana Investments Florida, LLC, a leading real estate enterprise committed to enhancing lifestyles in the greater Jacksonville area, has appointed Shanna Khan as its Chief Design Officer.

Shanna Khan, daughter of Shad Khan, renowned for her creative drive and proven business acumen, will spearhead the design strategy across all components of the Jacksonville Shipyards redevelopment.

Her responsibilities include overseeing the marketing activities for the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jacksonville, a cornerstone project currently underway.

With a wealth of experience in various sectors including real estate, interior design, and hospitality, Khan brings a unique perspective to her new role. Her recent projects include the highly anticipated 919 West Fulton Street development in Chicago and the successful Broadway Chapter multifamily housing complex in Fort Worth, Texas.

In her capacity as Chief Design Officer, Khan will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Jacksonville Shipyards.

Phase One of the redevelopment includes a six-story office building, a revamped marina, and enhancements to Metropolitan Park. Notably, the office building will serve as the new headquarters for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Phase Two of the project will see further mixed-use development, including plans for a medical component to bolster the region’s healthcare sector. Khan’s vision for the Shipyards encompasses retail, residential, and green spaces, reflecting a holistic approach to urban renewal.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Khan is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives, serving as a director of the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation and the Khan Foundation, Inc. Her commitment to social development is reflected in significant donations to academic research and community welfare programs.

With her visionary leadership, the Jacksonville Shipyards redevelopment is poised to redefine urban living in Northeast Florida.

