Shane James Jr. faces charge in Bexar County in parents' deaths before Austin rampage

Bexar County recently filed charges against Shane James Jr., a former U.S. Army officer accused of fatally shooting four people in Austin on Dec. 5, in the killing of his parents outside of San Antonio before the deaths in the capital city, according to his lawyer.

The update on James' charges came during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday in the Travis County 147th District Court, where lawyers said they were working through a "voluminous" amount of evidence, said James' court-appointed lawyer, Russ Hunt Jr.

It's unclear who will be taking the lead in the case, Hunt said, noting that it will need to be worked out with the judges and prosecutors from the respective counties.

Sandra Pickell, public information officer for the Bexar County sheriff's office, confirmed to the American-Statesman that a warrant was issued for James. James has not been "formally" charged by Bexar County, Pickell said, because he is still in the custody of Travis County and hasn't been taken to Bexar County yet. The charge on his arrest warrant is for capital murder, Pickell said.

The Bexar County district attorney's office declined to comment, citing a "pending criminal case."

The Statesman contacted the Bexar County district clerk's office, where a representative said a warrant was issued May 16 for capital murder of multiple people. The publication is in the process of obtaining a copy of the warrant.

Authorities say James, 35, killed his parents — Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James Sr., 56 — at their eastern Bexar County home before driving to Austin, where he killed four more people — Emmanuel Pop Ba, 33; Sabrina Rahman, 25; Katherine Short, 56; and Lauren Short, 30 — and injured three, including two police officers.

James currently faces seven charges in Travis County: four capital murder charges, two attempted capital murder charges and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Travis County Jail records show he faces three out-of-county, undetermined misdemeanors, along with the capital murder charge out of Bexar County.

Hunt said there have been no discussions of a plea deal nor if the death penalty will or will not be an option. He said he last spoke to James about two weeks ago and said he's been focusing on his faith. The attorney added that he has not been told a motive behind the killings.

James did not appear in court on Tuesday, but he is expected to make his first appearance at the next hearing in August, Hunt said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Shooter in Austin rampage faces new Bexar County charge