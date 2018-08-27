Shanann Watts Was Expecting Baby Boy Before Her Death: 'She Named Him Nico Lee'

Her husband, Chris Watts, is accused of killing her and their daughters.

Shanann Watts had hoped and prayed for a baby boy, and at 34, she was finally expecting one.

But the mother died before the child, whom she'd named Nico Lee, could be born, allegedly strangled by her husband, 33-year-old Chris Watts. He's also accused of killing their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, as well.

An obituary for Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and her daughters remembers her as a "true gift from God."

"We were so blessed to have such a joyful and wonderful daughter whose beauty was that of a doll," the obituary read.

When Shanann learned she was pregnant with Bella, she "was so excited to have her first baby girl."

"She spent every minute thanking God and taking care of her precious gift that the Lord had blessed her with," according to the obituary. "How she loved and cherished her."

Amid a battle with lupus, Shanann became pregnant again with another girl shortly after Bella's birth. "She was determined to stay healthy and with her love for her Celeste, every moment with her was a blessing," the obituary stated.

When she learned she was pregnant again earlier this year, this time with a boy, Shanann was thrilled.

"She knew he would be loved by his sisters and family," according to the obituary.

According to an arrest affidavit, Chris Watts was having an affair with a co-worker, which he initially denied in interviews with police. The affidavit does not say how police learned Watts was being unfaithful.

He has claimed Shanann killed the girls before strangling her in a rage after he'd asked her for a separation.

Watts now faces nine charges, including several counts of first-degree murder.

Watts' next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19. He has not yet entered a plea.

