Shamrock celebrates its 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Over a thousand people lined the streets, braving the rainy weather for the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration parade held in Shamrock in the Texas Panhandle on Saturday morning. Kicking off the parade with cannon fire, Shamrock's parade featured many local fire vehicles from surrounding cities, as well as St. Patrick Day-themed floats, antique cars and even Amarillo's own Big Moo from the Big Texan. The festivities started Thursday and continued through Sunday, including a carnival, craft show, car show, contests, live music, Green Beer Pour and much more. For more information about the event, visit https://www.shamrockstpatricks.com/ .

The Grand Marshall and Miss Irish Rose ride past the crowd Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

Shriners greet the crowd Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

A bugler and a bagpiper play "Taps" honoring the fallen Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

A band performs Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

The iconic Big Texan's own "Bog Moo" makes an appearance Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

An aspiring fireman waves at the crowd Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

Emergency vehicles roll past the crowd Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

A festival queen waves Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

The top three finishers in the Donegal Beard Contest at the Saint Patrick's Day Celebration Saturday in Shamrock, Texas.

A cannon signals the start of the festivities Saturday at the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

