Shamrock celebrates its 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
·1 min read
Over a thousand people lined the streets, braving the rainy weather for the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration parade held in Shamrock in the Texas Panhandle on Saturday morning. Kicking off the parade with cannon fire, Shamrock's parade featured many local fire vehicles from surrounding cities, as well as St. Patrick Day-themed floats, antique cars and even Amarillo's own Big Moo from the Big Texan. The festivities started Thursday and continued through Sunday, including a carnival, craft show, car show, contests, live music, Green Beer Pour and much more. For more information about the event, visit https://www.shamrockstpatricks.com/ .
