'Sham verdict': Lauren Boebert comes to Trump's defense, blasts felony conviction

Some of former President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters took to social media soon after he was found guilty by a New York jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and that included U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Colorado Republicans.

Lauren Boebert, who is finishing her term as Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and is switching districts to run in CO-4, called the ruling a “sham verdict.”

“As we all knew, this was ALWAYS about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election to the White House,” Boebert said.

Boebert’s campaign also sent out a fundraising email soon after the verdict was announced, which includes three links to a fundraising platform to donate to campaigns for Boebert and Trump.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks to the crowd during the Colorado Republican State Assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, April 5, 2024.

She also tweeted that WinRed, the GOP fundraising platform, temporarily crashed “because so many people are donating to Trump right now.”

“The Democrats have NO IDEA what they’ve just started,” Boebert wrote.

How other Colorado congressional candidates reacted

Boebert is representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District until her current term ends in January 2025. A crowded field of six candidates are running in the June 25 GOP primary — one will face Democrat Adam Frisch in November.

Puebloan Stephen Varela, who won the top-line position on the ballot at the Republican CO-3 assembly in April, wrote on Twitter earlier Thursday in anticipation of the verdict that the trial is “blatant election interference.”

“They've kept the leading candidate for President of the U.S. off the campaign trail for weeks. Praying the jury gets this right so our country can move on,” Varela wrote approximately four hours before the guilty verdict was announced.

Russ Andrews, a businessman from Carbondale, also decried Trump’s conviction in a press release.

"This trial is not about justice; it’s a deliberate distraction from the real issues like Biden’s failure to secure our border and the skyrocketing inflation devastating American families," Andrews said. "These scam trials are a desperate attempt by the Democrats to shift focus from their own failures. It is an outrage."

Jeff Hurd, an attorney from Grand Junction, said on social media that today "is a sad day for America."

"Our country is so divided, and today’s verdict will only divide us further. From the start I was skeptical that anyone other than former President Trump would have been indicted in this way, and I fully expect him to appeal," Hurd said.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Prosecutors accused him of falsifying business records of a "hush money" payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More: Former President Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money case

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics at the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: How Lauren Boebert reacted to Donald Trump's guilty verdict