'A sham': Shasta supervisor calls to abolish controversial citizens' elections commission

An attempt to disband the Shasta County Election Commission failed at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The attempt came on the same day that commission member Dawn Duckett announced she had resigned from the advisory panel, saying the elections commission should be “disbanded and abolished immediately” and calling it a “waste of resources.”

The commission also has come under fire over a political ad that is at the center of an investigation by the California Secretary of State.

The ad, aired on KQMS radio, encouraged residents who received ballots or other voting materials that did not belong to them or someone in their household to report it by calling what turned out to be someone's private phone number.

The radio station pulled the ad before the primary election and said Supervisor Patrick Jones and Bev Gray — the person Jones appointed to the Shasta County Elections Commission — were behind the radio ad.

Jones has denied any involvement in the radio ad.

Motion to disband the elections commission fails

At Tuesday’s board meeting, District 2 Supervisor Tim Garman, who appointed Duckett to the commission, made a motion to disband the commission.

Tim Garman is shown seated at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At last count, Garman was leading the vote to replace Leonard Moty as Shasta County District 2 supervisor. Garman is the board president of the Happy Valley Unified School District.

Clearly exasperated, Garman spoke out during a discussion about two recommendations from the elections commission to supervisors, one to pass a local ordinance mandating all ballots be tallied by hand and the other to reduce the number of vote-by-mail drop boxes.

Several speakers from the audience had already addressed the board, many of them urging supervisors to not defy state law and ignore the recommendation for a local hand-count ordinance.

Garman made the motion to bring back to a future meeting an agenda item to terminate the commission.

“This whole election commission is a waste of time. We are spending too much money and too much time to hear people talk over and over again,” said Garman. Later in the meeting, he said elections in Shasta County are safe and called the advisory board "a sham."

Ultimately, Garman’s motion failed 3-2.

Supervisors Jones, who created the commission last fall, and Chris Kelstrom and Kevin Crye voted no. Garman and Mary Rickert voted yes.

But public comments continued after Garman’s motion, so another two-plus hours went by as speaker after speaker addressed supervisors.

Many echoed Garman’s opinion, questioning the commission’s validity and a waste of county resources. Commission supporters countered that the county has the right to defy state law and create its own ordinance, while applauding the advisory panel’s efforts.

Voting hand count brouhaha continues

Tuesday’s meeting was yet another rerun of a debate that’s been raging in the supervisors’ chamber since January 2023, when Jones, Kelstrom and Crye were in the 3-2 majority to terminate the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

That launched an ill-fated attempt by the county to develop a hand-count voting system that in October was rendered moot after the state passed a law outlawing the manual tally of ballots in elections with more than 1,000 registered voters.

Elections commission chair Ronnean Lund told supervisors that their recommendation for a local hand-count ordinance isn’t meant to break any laws. “The board approved a hand count for this county in January 2023. That was the right decision, and the commission supports that decision, and we are recommending that you pursue how the county can do that legally,” Lund said.

But the recommendation was not unanimous. In a 3-2 vote, commissioners Susanne Baremore and Duckett voted not to recommend a local ordinance. Lund, Gray and Lisa Michaud voted yes.

Supervisor Rickert appointed Baremore to the commission. Jones appointed Gray, Crye appointed Michaud and Kelstrom appointed Lund.

On Tuesday, Baremore, who said she was speaking for herself, told supervisors that she was concerned about the lack of coordination with the Shasta County Registrar of Voters’ Office, which has stated it will follow state law and not back a local ordinance to hand count votes

Baremore said the recommendation for a hand count “lacked quality data to back it up” and it was not given a “reasonable vetting among our commission members.”

Rickert asked Lund if the county elections office supports a local hand-count ordinance. “As far as hand counts, their office falls back on ‘we are just following state law,’“ Lund said.

Those who supported the commission’s recommendation on Tuesday also called for changes that the county has no control over, like same-day voting.

Jeff Gorder, a leader in the effort to recall Crye, sympathized with Supervisor Garman. “I think Mr. Garman thinks it’s a waste of time because this election commission continues to encourage the board to violate state law,” Gorder said.

Garman says he may not appoint replacement for Duckett

It is not clear when, or if, the recommendation to pass a local ordinance that mandates manual ballot tallies will come back to supervisors. Supervisors listened to Tuesday’s presentation but did not make a motion to put the topic on a future agenda.

Also, the makeup of the board could soon change depending on the outcome of the Crye recall.

The latest election results released Tuesday show that Crye appears to be beating back the recall effort, but the margin is a razor-thin 39 votes. The percentage of no votes opposing Crye’s removal from office swung to 50.23% from 48.52%.

Meanwhile, Garman does not know if he will appoint a replacement for Duckett, adding that all it would do is put somebody else in the same frustrating spot.

“This election commission is just so far out there. I’d have a hard time appointing somebody to the (commission) that is going to ask them to be breaking the law. It wouldn’t be fair to that individual,” Garman said Wednesday morning.

