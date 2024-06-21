A Shalersville Township man has been accused of sexually abusing a girl over a three-year period, starting when she was 5.

A grand jury indicted William Rinehart Jr., 63, on one count of felony rape and three felony counts of gross sexual imposition. The indictment was filed Thursday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

According to records, Rinehart was being sought with a warrant out for his arrest as of Friday afternoon.

The indictment alleges incidents took place between Jan. 1, 2015, when the girl was 5, and Jan. 1, 2018, when she was 8.

According to an incident report the Portage County Sheriff's Office provided Friday, "a female," who is not identified, made a "sex offense report" on Dec. 14, 2023. An investigation then began.

The report provides Rinehart's Weaver Road address as the location, but no additional information.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Shalersville man sought over alleged rape of girl, 5