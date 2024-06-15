The Shaler Township Police Department traveled to Virginia this week to escort a soldier killed in the Vietnam War to Arlington National Cemetery.

PHOTOS: Shaler Township police escort soldier killed in Vietnam War to Arlington National Cemetery

Shaler Township police escorted the body of Army Specialist Joel Daniel Coleman from Pittsburgh on behalf of a Shaler Township Gold Star family on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Shaler Township PD had the honor of escorting the body of Army Specialist Joel Daniel Coleman from Pittsburgh, PA, to Arlington National Cemetery on behalf of a Shaler Township Gold Star family. He was buried with Full Military Honors — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) June 15, 2024

Special Coleman was killed in action as a result of enemy gun fire on May 5, 1966, police said. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart.

He was also buried with full military honors, police said.

“The tremendous sacrifice of all the brave men and women who have fought and died for this country can never be forgotten. Please remember them and their families who carry the burden of this immense loss,” Shaler Township police said.

Shaler Township police also thanked Maryland State Police and Arlington County police who assisted in the effort.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen survivor testifies as 2 men accused in deadly Washington County double shooting appear in court Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont VIDEO: Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts