Shakespeare in limbo as Leicester ends title defense in 12th

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare says he is in limbo over his future after the deposed champions finished their turbulent title defense in 12th place following a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday.

Shakespeare has won eight of his 16 games since replacing title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February. He is due to hold talks with Leicester's Thai owners this week, with his short-term deal as manager ending in June.

"It's out of my hands," Shakespeare said. "When I get the phone call, then I'll know."

Jamie Vardy netted his 16th goal of the season to secure a point for Leicester, which conceded after just 57 seconds to Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas.

Bournemouth finished ninth — the highest finish in its 118-year history.