Shakespeare fired by Leicester after 4 months in charge

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez is challenged by West Bromwich Albion's Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has fired manager Craig Shakespeare with the club in the English Premier League relegation zone after eight games.

The decision was announced on Tuesday.

Shakespeare was in permanent charge of the surprise 2015-16 champions for just four months, having been hired as interim manager following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri in February.

Leicester has won one game, at home to Brighton, but has had a tough schedule to start the season. There have been losses to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Shakespeare's last game in charge was the 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Monday, a result which kept the team in the bottom three.