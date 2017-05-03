Shake Your Tail Feathers: Dinosaur Sported Modern-Looking Plume

A 145-million-year-old dinosaur about the size of a wild turkey sported a plume of tail feathers that were surprisingly modern-looking and aerodynamic in shape, a new study finds.

Though flight ready, the beast's tail feathers may or may not have been used for flying, said the researchers who found the exceptional specimen, a roughly 3.6-foot-long (1.1 meters) dinosaur, in 2015 in China's Liaoning Province, an area known for its incredibly well-preserved fossils of dinosaurs with feathers.

The scientists named the find Jianianhualong tengi, after Jianianhua, the Chinese company that supported the study, and "long," the Mandarin word for "dragon," the researchers said. The species name honors Fangfang Teng, the director of the Xinghai Paleontological Museum of Dalian in China, who helped the paleontologists access the specimen. [Images: These Downy Dinosaurs Sported Feathers]

J. tengi, which weighed just over 5 lbs. (2.4 kilograms), was a troodontid, a bird-like theropod. Though most theropods, such as Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus rex, were carnivorous, J. tengi was likely an omnivore, based on its tooth anatomy and the diet of its closest relatives, said study co-lead researcher Michael Pittman, an assistant professor of vertebrate paleontology at the University of Hong Kong.

View photos The incredibly well-preserved skeleton of Jianianhualong tengi, a dinosaur with tail feathers that may have been capable of flight Xu, Currie, Pittman et al./2017 More

Asymmetrical feathers

Unlike the symmetrical feathers seen on most dinosaurs from the Cretaceous period, J. tengi's feathers were asymmetrical, with the vanes on one side of the central shaft longer than those on the other side — a feature that is crucial for flight, the researchers said.

"Bird feathers need to be asymmetrical in order to form an airfoil," said Steve Brusatte, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved with the study. "It has to do with the physics of wing shape, the same way that airplane wings have to be designed a certain way."

However, asymmetrical feathers "are also found in species that do not fly," making it unclear whether the Cretaceous-age dinosaur could take flight, Pittman said.

View photos A dinosaur tail feather that shows asymmetry Xu, Currie, Pittman et al./2017 More

The asymmetrical feathers on J. tengi's tail are the first record of aerodynamically associated feathers in the bird-like troodontid dinosaurs, Pittman said. The Velociraptor relative Microraptor (a dromaeosaur) also had asymmetrical feathers, Pittman said.