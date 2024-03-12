Shake Shack is giving away free burgers this week thanks to the Oscars

Thanks to a surprisingly short Oscars (for the Oscars), a free burger is within our grasp.

For one week, Shake Shack is offering a free SmokeShack burger with a minimum $10 purchase for its Hollywood’s Biggest Night promotion. The deal is active Monday, March 11 until Monday, March 18 at Shake Shack locations nationwide.

Back on March 4, the burger chain first announced its Oscars-adjacent promotion ahead of the 96th annual Academy Awards, which aired on March 10. Shake Shack predicted the show would last three hours and 31 minutes and would offer a free sandwich deal depending on whether the show ran over or under.

If it went under that time, the chain would offer its SmokeShack burger as a freebie; and if it went over, it would offer its Chicken Shack sandwich.

“Lights, camera, action! Join us for an award-worthy guessing game during Hollywood’s Biggest Night!” Shake Shack wrote on its blog. “How long will Tinseltown’s grandest spectacle last? Will it be an epic marathon or a swift sprint?”

Turns out it was a swift sprint, running under the predicted time, at three hours and 29 minutes — making the SmokeShack the winning sandwich.

Shake Shack said the prediction was calculated by marketing agency Known, which analyzed all the components of a top-tier awards show like its host, performances, commercials and more to predict length based on publicly available data. What they could have never predicted is a nearly nude John Cena presenting the award for best costume design, but that’s neither here nor there.

The SmokeShack burger is available for all to enjoy as part of the deal as either a single or double, according to terms. The cheeseburger is made from all-natural Angus beef and topped with applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce. Add-ons are not part of the deal and will cost extra.

To score the deal, customers must place a $10+ order at Shake Shack, on Shake Shack’s website or via the Shack App using the code BIGWINS at checkout. The offer is not valid for orders made through third-party delivery apps and is limited to one free SmokeShack per order — but you can use the code multiple times throughout the week.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com