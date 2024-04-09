Shake Shack appears to throw shade at Chick-fil-A with April chicken sandwich promotion

Shake Shack announced a month-long chicken sandwich promotion last week and appeared to throw shade at Chick-fil-A in the process.

"Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week," the company said on its website. "With crispy, white-meat chicken breakfast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toast potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition."

"And what makes our Chicken Shack even better, is that it's made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days..." Shake Shack says on its website.

Shake Shack offers free chicken sandwich every Sunday in April

Shake Shack announced that customers can get a free Chicken Shack every Sunday in April with a $10 minimum purchase using code CHICKENSUNDAY. The offer is valid at your nearest participating Shake Shack or online on the Shake Shack app or website.

In addition to the Chicken Shack, other chicken menu items available at Shake Shack include a Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, an Avocado Bacon Chicken sandwich, and Chicken Bites, which is the company's take on chicken nuggets.

The Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich is only available for a limited time.

You can find the Shake Shack restaurant closest to you by using the Shake Shack store locator.

Shake Shack shade comes after Chick-Fil-A's announcement about antibiotics in chicken

The announcement from Shake Shack comes on the heels of Chick-fil-A announcing last month its shift to allow some antibiotics in its chicken starting this spring, overturning a 2014 commitment to use only antibiotic-free chicken.

"To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) starting in the Spring of 2024," Chick-fil-A's website says.

According to the announcement, chicken antibiotics will only be used "if the animal and those around it were to become sick." The antibiotics used to treat the poultry are not intended for humans.

"In accordance with FDA requirements, all antibiotics must be cleared from the chicken’s system before it is considered available for the chicken supply. The United States Department of Agriculture audits and verifies that suppliers are meeting the requirements of the Chick-fil-A NAIHM commitment." the statement said.

