Shadow Hills High School celebrated its 2024 seniors in a graduation ceremony Friday evening.

The Symphonic Band performed the processional, while the school's California Cadet Corps Honor Guard presented the colors before the Pledge of Allegiance, delivered by Alyna Calderon — the associated student body executive secretary. The Royal Voices in Harmony sang the national anthem. The SHHS alma mater was performed by both the Royal Voices in Harmony choir and Symphonic Band.

Senior class president Daniella Garcia led the evening's welcome and introductions, as did various other students who offered greetings to families who speak Vietnamese, Urdu, Spanish, Italian, French, Arabic and American Sign Language. Kylie Ragland, the ASB executive president, delivered the senior address.

Faith Arcos lifts her diploma during the Class of 2024 commencement Friday at Shadow Hills High School in Indio.

"I wish you the best of luck with a reminder that you'll always find your way. It can be daunting to enter the world at such a young age when we still feel incapable of being adults in this big world," Ragland said. "But if I've learned anything in my four years here, it is the surrounding yourself with a community of people ... Make connections and be kind to people. Show your love and appreciation for them truly and wholeheartedly. Don't hold back on your dreams and never forget where you came from or who helped you get there."

Alyna Calderon looks to the crowd during the Class of 2024 commencement Friday at Shadow Hills High School in Indio.

Julian Reyes during the Class of 2024 commencement Friday at Shadow Hills High School in Indio.

Graduates turn their tassels to conclude the Class of 2024 commencement Friday at Shadow Hills High School in Indio.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shadow Hills High School celebrates its Class of 2024 Knights