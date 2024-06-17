Need some shade? These Cincinnati neighborhoods have the most trees 🌳

Get ready to feel the heat.

A dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat wave is expected to spread across the central and eastern parts of the U.S. this week.

The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices ranging between 100 and 105 degrees on Monday and around 100 Tuesday through Thursday.

As heat spreads across Cincinnati, the lack of trees in some neighborhoods can result in perceivable differences in temperatures and air quality. In other words, neighborhoods with fewer trees are more likely to experience the hottest temperatures.

But which neighborhoods have the highest and lowest percentage of tree coverage in Cincinnati? Here's a look.

Cincinnati Neighborhoods with the most tree coverage

.

Mount Airy (69.1%) North Fairmont/ English Woods (64.7%) Westwood/ East Westwood (60.2%) Mount Lookout/ Columbia Tusculum (59.4%) Mount Washington (57.1%) California (54.7%) Sedamsvilla/ Riverside/ Sayler Park (54.4%) East Price Hill (54.4%) College Hill (52.2%) Roll Hill (51.3%)

Cincinnati Neighborhoods with the least tree coverage

.

Central Business District/ Riverfront (7.8%) Camp Washington (8%) Pendleton (12.3%) Over-the-Rhine (12.9%) West End (14.1%) Corryville (14.6%) Lower Price Hill/ Queensgate (15.3%) Bond Hill (25.2%) Oakley (25.9%) Roselawn (26%)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: These Cincinnati neighborhoods have the most and least trees