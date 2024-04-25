SHA making emergency repairs on interstate, detouring traffic

Apr. 25—FINZEL — A section of Interstate 68 east was closed near the Garrett-Allegany County line Thursday to allow emergency repairs to a drainage pipe that runs under the roadway, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said.

All east lanes of the interstate were closed just after the entrance ramp for Maryland Route 546 at Finzel. Eastbound I-68 traffic was detoured through the Finzel truck weigh station and returned directly onto eastbound I-68. The left lane of westbound I-68 was also closed.

Crews were to work 24 hours a day until the repair is complete.

Signs, arrow boards and barrels were to be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.