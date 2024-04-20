SGVFD: No major injuries after tree impales car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)—The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department (SGVFD) responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday in the 4000 block of Houston Valley Road, the department announced in a release.

According to the release, a single vehicle struck a fallen tree. One end of the tree entered the windshield, while the other end protruded through the left rear door.

The SGVFD reported the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and a single juvenile passenger appeared to be uninjured.

Photo: South Greene Volunteer Fire Department

Greene County/Greeneville EMS, Greene County Sheriffs Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad also responded to the crash.

