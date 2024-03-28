Sgt. Brun Marks-Ardoin, First Female Deputy Sheriff Recalls Turbulent Career in Law Enforcement
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1596 into law, joining California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in a growing list of states embracing a right to repair for citizens. The bill’s coauthors Janeen Sollman and Representative Courtney Neron took inspiration from California’s Senate Bill 244, which passed toward the tail end of 2023. Apple, in particular, has taken issue with its aggressive approach to outlawing parts pairing, a practice that requires the use of proprietary components in the repair process.
Disney and Florida reached a settlement on Wednesday to end litigation over the company's long-standing special tax district.
Not all legal experts agree federal prosecutors hold the upper hand in a case that aims to dismantle the architecture of Apple’s marquee product, the iPhone.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
The European Union published draft election security guidelines Tuesday aimed at the around two dozen (larger) platforms with more than 45 million+ regional monthly active users who are regulated under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and -- consequently -- have a legal duty to mitigate systemic risks such as political deepfakes while safeguarding fundamental rights like freedom of expression and privacy. The Commission has named elections as one of a handful of priority areas for its enforcement of the DSA on very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs). This subset of DSA-regulated companies are required to identify and mitigate systemic risks, such as information manipulation targeting democratic processes in the region, in addition to complying with the full online governance regime.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just signed into law a bill that requires parental consent for kids under 16 to hold social media accounts. It also completely prevents children under 14 from joining these platforms.
The U.K. government has blamed China for a 2021 cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of U.K. voters. In a statement to lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, U.K. deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden attributed the 2021 data breach at the Electoral Commission to hackers working for the Chinese government. Dowden told lawmakers that the U.K. government "will not hesitate to take swift and robust actions wherever the Chinese government threatens the United Kingdom's interests."
Electric-car sales are slowing down around the world, but Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath tells Autoblog why he's not worried about the future.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over a controversial Texas law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
In a free agency/draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at the Steelers' QB situation, the Chiefs acquiring a true difference-maker, the Viking' forthcoming dice roll and Marvin Harrison Jr. pushing the paradigm.
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it's launching a formal "phase 2" investigation into the planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK. "Our initial assessment of this deal has identified concerns which could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in U.K. mobile networks," Julie Bon, the CMA's deputy chief economic adviser, said in a statement. "These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions."
We have a new explanation for the change in Ohtani's story: No one actually talked to Ohtani.
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
The European Union has given its strongest signal yet that a controversial tactic rolled out by Meta last November to extract consent to tracking from regional users of Facebook and Instagram -- by forcing them to choose between paying a monthly subscription or agree to tracking -- won't wash under the bloc's updated digital governance and competition rules. Or, in other words, that tech giants are going to need to abide by both the letter and the spirit of the law.
Well before President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law back in August 2022, Intel has been a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to increase domestic chip manufacturing. This morning, the White House announced an agreement with the Department of Commerce that would deliver the silicon giant up to $8.5 billion to shore up U.S.-based production. The second is the simmering tension between the U.S. and China that reached a fever pitch under the previous administration and has continued to simmer under the current.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with super-agent Scott Boras.