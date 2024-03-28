Sgt. Brun Marks-Ardoin, First Female Deputy Sheriff Recalls Turbulent Career in Law Enforcement

TechCrunch

The European Union published draft election security guidelines Tuesday aimed at the around two dozen (larger) platforms with more than 45 million+ regional monthly active users who are regulated under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and -- consequently -- have a legal duty to mitigate systemic risks such as political deepfakes while safeguarding fundamental rights like freedom of expression and privacy. The Commission has named elections as one of a handful of priority areas for its enforcement of the DSA on very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs). This subset of DSA-regulated companies are required to identify and mitigate systemic risks, such as information manipulation targeting democratic processes in the region, in addition to complying with the full online governance regime.