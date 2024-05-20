SFSD, National Park Service partner to build Native American outdoor education space

National Park Service officials, Sioux Falls School District staff and students announce the Native American Heritage Outdoor Education Space to be built in collaboration with the National Park Service at Renberg Elementary School on Monday, May 20, 2024.

A new partnership between the Sioux Falls School District and National Park Service will soon result in a new Native American Heritage Outdoor Education Space at Renberg Elementary School north of Sioux Falls.

The space will take over the large grass field on the north side of the school by the playground and feature an outdoor learning classroom, focused on Native American and South Dakota heritage with space for traveling exhibits, Native plants and grasses, and “farm-to-table components,” Superintendent Jane Stavem said.

“Envision a bus pulling up, with students coming off the bus and walking through, experiencing different things as they go from one place to another, pointing out different things that teach both heritage as well as our Oceti Sakowin standards,” Stavem said.

Once completed, the new space could be a great, easy kind of field trip for any groups from other Sioux Falls School District schools to take to the outdoor learning space, Stavem said. She noted the space may resemble what people see at different state parks or other locations in South Dakota, but will be primarily used for instruction since it’s on school grounds. She said it could also be used for community forums or district events.

Stavem said the district and park service have been in talks since the end of last summer, when staff from the Office of Indian Education met with Christopher Whirlwind Soldier, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and a fellow with NPS’ Ancestral Lands Conservation Group, in a different meeting and pitched him this idea.

Anna Brokenleg, instructional coach and teacher on special assignment for the Office of Indian Education at the district, said she has talked for a long time about the need for students in an urban setting to have hands-on experiences with traditional medicine and plants, which have been an integral part of Oceti Sakowin history and culture for a long time.

Brokenleg said she would like to see an outdoor classroom space, places where Native students can harvest traditional medicine throughout the year and learn about traditional food and medicinal plants, and a Three Sisters garden, which consists of corn, beans and squash, a traditional symbiotic planting structure.

I want “kids to be able to learn hands-on about that, and then learn about how food is medicine (and) being able to make those connections in a real, tangible way,” Brokenleg said.

Anna Brokenleg, instructional coach and teacher on special assignment for the Office of Indian Education at the Sioux Falls School District, speaks about her vision for the Native American Heritage Outdoor Education Space to be built in collaboration with the National Park Service at Renberg Elementary School on Monday, May 20, 2024.

She’d also like to see some chokecherry, wild plum and cherry trees planted at the space, and an incorporation of natural features and stones from the area in the outdoor classroom space, for example.

Whirlwind Soldier said this is a community project, so the community will get to decide what goes into it. He said he’d like to see some Native plant species that integrate Nakota, Dakota and Lakota culture and language into education.

David Thomson, Midwest region program manager for park service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA), said his office is a group of landscape architects and community planners who help articulate and put together the initial vision to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the vision.

Renberg Elementary School as it stands Monday, May 20, 2024.

The space will be officially named at a later date. Stavem said the park service and district will help fund the project, and that there are some “philanthropic donors” interested in the project, too. She said the district will also apply for grants to fund the project. She hopes "we can start to do some things this fall."

A steering committee will seek input from the public on what they’d like to see at the space. The park service will organize input from partners, including the public, the school itself and the parent teacher association. It will also plan the concept, estimate project costs and “design community engagement strategies,” according to a press release from the district.

