SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue are responding to report of a vehicle driving into a residence on April 14, officials said.

Courtesy: SFR

Courtesy: SFR

Courtesy: SFR

Courtesy: SFR

Crews arrived to find significant damage to the garage. There were no reported injuries, and units cleared out around 3:10 p.m.

