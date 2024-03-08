SFO banning plastic bottles caused “more harm than good”: study

(KRON) — After selling over 9,000 plastic bottles yearly, San Francisco Airport was the first major U.S. airport to prohibit the sale of plastic water bottles in August 2019.

Banning the sale of these plastics may seem in the best interest of the environment, but recent research from the National Association for PET Container Resources (NAPCOR)’s yearly Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) proves otherwise.

Since its ban in 2019, many of the containers found in SFO have reverted to using aluminum instead of plastic. According to the LCA, however, replacing those plastic bottles with aluminum would cost 1,100 metric tons of cumulative extra CO2 equivalent emissions—the equivalent of driving 2.8 million miles in a gas-powered car, or the consumption of over 2,500 barrels of oil.

As this is a study from NAPCOR, their answer to a more material is polyethylene terephthalate, better known as PET—a strong fiber that strongly resembles plastic, but consumes 80% less energy during production and 80% less solid waste.

This report comes on the heels of a recent study that found that banning plastic bags in New Jersey tripled the amount of plastic used in the state, a move the Wall Street Journal called “a major inconvenience for state residents” and “an environmental dud.”

Read the full LCA report here

