SFA professor named Fulbright Scholar, to conduct research overseas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) has been named a Fulbright Scholar for the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to a release, Dr. Roslyn Fraser, an associate professor of sociology at SFA, was named a Fulbright Scholar. According to the university, the Fulbright Program is the United State’s Government’s flagship program for international educational and cultural exchange, the program selects university faculty members and professionals to do research, teach and produce projects in other countries.

Photo of Dr. Roslyn Fraser, courtesy of Stephen F. Austin State University.

According to the university, Fraser’s research examines “women’s international labor migration through a qualitative study of the experiences of Bangladeshi women working in the Mauritian garment sector.”

As a Fulbright Scholar, SFA said Fraser will spend 10 months in Port Louis, Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean, researching and teaching graduate courses at the University of Technology, Mauritius.

“It is an honor to be selected to travel to another part of the world to represent our university, our country and the discipline of sociology,” Fraser said. “That level of recognition has real weight to it. It feels like being told ‘You’re doing good things. Keep it up.’”

“I first became interested in Mauritius after looking at some migration data out of Bangladesh,” Fraser said. “I noticed large waves of women migrating there for industrial jobs in clothing factories.”

