SFA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new research center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University broke ground on a research and innovation center Tuesday afternoon and hopes it will have a lasting impact on the deep East Texas economy.

“Its just a win-win for SFA and our entire region,” Deep East Texas Council of Governments Executive Director Lonnie Hunt said.

SFA broke ground at the Center For Applied Research and Rural Innovation Research (CARRI) Facility.

“So we’re renovating an existing building on our SFA campus and creating it into a community hub that we’re able to open up to not only SFA constituents but also our community and regional partners as well,” Associate Project Director Monica Loa said.

SFA also turned the former science research center into the new home for CARRI.

“Designed to have that flexibility to have that, number one they’re going to identify what our region needs what these different sectors of businesses need, what the issues are and then start finding solutions that can be put into place,” Loa said.

This research center will better serve students, staff and community members.

“We’re able to get into the communities and really establish the needs we can try to meet or resources that we can support within our region,” Loa said.

The new facility will have small conference rooms to rent, classrooms and become a local hub.

“We’ll have spaces for manufacturing spaces that people in the community that people can use machines, 3D printers, as well as a large venue space for conferences that might not otherwise might not be able to be held here in Nacogdoches,” Loa said.

SFA shared that come 2025 this center will hopefully serve as a resilient space within the deep East Texas region.

