SF Woman Convicted Of $60,000 Target Self-Checkout Theft

A 43-year-old woman faces over three years in prison after being convicted of shoplifting over $60,000 worth of items from a Target store. The woman, Aziza Graves, used the store's self-checkout for her theft in San Francisco. Prosecutors stated that Graves stole from the same Target store 120 times over just one year, between October 2020 and November 2021. She would scan items at the self-checkout but only insert “a single coin or bill” before leaving the store, according to prosecutors. Additionally, Graves was found guilty of stealing from a San Francisco-based Abercrombie and Fitch store. She was observed selling her stolen goods at UN Plaza in the city. Graves is set for sentencing on May 24 and faces more than three years in prison.

