SF State protesters meet with university president over Gaza, tents

SAN FRANCISCO - Protesters at San Francisco State University and the administration met on Monday over concerns regarding the Gaza war and the tent encampment demonstration in the center of campus.

"I think a lot of us here are cautiously optimistic," a student named Amy said. "This is the first encampment in the country where the president of a campus has agreed to kind of come down to talk to people at the campus and bargain I would like to reiterate, though, that this is still about what's happening in Gaza."

The SFSU Faculty for Justice in Palestine commended the many student organizers who, under the umbrella organization Students for Gaza SFSU, succeeded in getting President Lynn Mahoney to agree to come to an open bargaining session at the encampment on the campus lawn.

The Students for Gaza have called upon Mahoney to publicly oppose any and all CSU investments in Israel, among other demands they posted.

The results of that meeting are not yet known.