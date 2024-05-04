SF resident punches, throws rocks at victim

(KRON) — Colma police arrested a suspect for throwing “big rocks” at another man after fighting on the street, the Colma Police Department reports.

Police received calls of the altercation on Tuesday. Calls were of an assault in progress in the parking lot of a shopping center near the 200 block of Colma Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene and detained a man with the description given to police.

Woman arrested for illegal SF gambling den; guns, drugs, machines seized

After speaking to witnesses, police said the suspect walked up to the victim and punched him in the face.

The suspect then grabbed the victim by his shirt collar and “forcefully dragged him, against his will,” toward the street, police said.

After witnesses separated the suspect and the victim, the suspect then grabbed multiple rocks and threw them at the victim, “missing him,” police said.

The victim sustained moderate injuries and was treated at the scene by the Colma Fire Department.

Police identified Joal Antoniomedina, a 34-year-old San Francisco resident, as the suspect.

Anotniomedina has since been arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.