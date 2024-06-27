SF Pride faces security concerns, FBI and DHS issue warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Pride is happening this weekend with events all over the city, including a main stage at Civic Center and the Pride Parade down Market Street Sunday.

Security warnings were sent out from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security last month. Additional safety measures are being planned to keep the public safe.

The FBI warns that foreign terrorist groups, like ISIS, might exploit increased gatherings associated with the LGBTQ+ community. Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, Suzanne Ford, is working with local, state and federal authorities.

Sausalito’s deep and far-reaching LGBTQ+ history

Money is also being spent on private security.

“Over half a million dollars on security ourselves, for our own security,” said Ford. “So, with all of that going on, we want to make sure everyone is safe and working very hard to do that.”

The FBI is urging law enforcement and the public to report violent threats made online or in person.

Tom Temprano is the managing director of external affairs at Equality California. He says the political climate in the U.S. has fueled hate towards the queer community.

“Last year, there were over 600 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in the country, including right here in California,” said Temprano.

Temprano travels to several Pride events a year to urge people to vote and make a difference. When it comes to safety at Pride, he says individuals can make a difference.

The FBI is asking participants this weekend to watch for suspicious activity, like asking about security or crowd sizes without explanation.

“We’re going to celebrate and live our lives and we’re going to be vigilant and if you see something let somebody know. Let a volunteer or a security person know,” said Ford.

This year’s Grand Marshal for San Francisco Pride is Actor Billy Porter. Catch KRON 4’s Pride Special “Beacon of Love” hosted by Rob Nesbitt and John Shrable on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.