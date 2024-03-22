SF officials push for full-service grocery store in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new proposal could bring a full-service grocery store to the Tenderloin Dstrict in San Francisco.

The resolution from San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston calls for the city to study the possibility of bringing a supermarket to the neighborhood. Jennifer Bolen, legislative aide for Supervisor Preston, is working on the resolution.

“People have to go to multiple stores to get all their grocery staples,” Bolen said. “A lot of times, they have to shop around to them at price points they can afford. So if they want to do one grocery haul for their family or for themselves, they usually have to walk over half a mile outside of the Tenderloin. Or they take public transportation.”

Some corner markets have stocked up on fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, but options are limited.

Joshua Lowe lives in the Tenderloin and supports the resolution.

“All of the corner shops are really expensive and so a grocery store–a full-on grocery store–would probably be a little cheaper and I be able to get actually all my groceries that I need close bye,” Lowe said.

Lowe travels almost half a mile to the nearest Trader Joe’s for his grocery shopping.

“I normally ride my scooter when I go up there but, yeah, it’s a good little jaunt,” Lowe said.

Bolen has been gathering feedback from the community when Supervisor Preston’s office was redistricted to the Tenderloin two years ago.

“The first thing we did is reach out to every department and ask them for reports on the Tenderloin; what work they’re doing,” Bolen said. “We also reached out to community members and over and over in decades of reports, had been a call for a full-scale, full serviced grocery store in the Tenderloin.”

The resolution calls on city departments to report to the Board of Supervisors within 60 days for any potential sites for a store, any current efforts or plans for a grocery store to the Tenderloin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.