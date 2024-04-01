SF Mission church celebrates Easter despite suspicious fire
There were songs of praise at St. John the Evangelist Church in San Francisco's Mission District, where investigators say suspected arson may be the cause of a fire on Good Friday.
There were songs of praise at St. John the Evangelist Church in San Francisco's Mission District, where investigators say suspected arson may be the cause of a fire on Good Friday.
Tesla's factory outside Berlin, Germany will likely be shut down for days and cost the automaker more than $100 million, after a suspected arson attack on the local power grid. The fire didn't spread to Tesla's factory and nobody was harmed, though employees were evacuated. A purported activist organization calling itself the "Volcano Group" took credit for the fire in a letter posted online Tuesday.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
The Gamecocks have had some close calls in their charge back to the Final Four. But a familiar face has helped them reset when things get dicey.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins on Saturday.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.
Apple's antitrust battle with the DOJ could prove harmful to its future innovation.
A vigorous debate has already begun about whether the US semiconductor sector will need a second wave of support from Washington in the years ahead—as well as what it might look like.