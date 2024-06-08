SF man who fell off scooter while evading police arrested

(KRON) – A San Francisco resident with a felony warrant was arrested after attempting to evade police, according to the Colma Police Department.

At 9:49 p.m. on May 28, Colma police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a man riding an electric motorized scooter. The stop occurred in the 3600 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard.

Photo: Colma Police Department

According to Colma PD, the man initially complied by pulling over and giving the officers his name. While the officers conducted a records check, the man rode off in his scooter, fleeing from the scene. A pursuit ensued. The suspect reportedly fell off the scooter and proceeded to flee on foot. The officer located the suspect on the 100 block of D Street in Daly City and was detained.

A search of the suspect yielded drug paraphernalia and credit cards that did not belong to him.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old San Francisco resident Angelo Anello. According to police, Anello had a $75,000 felony warrant from a neighboring agency.

He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for resisting arrest, having a controlled substance, misappropriation of found property and his felony warrant.

