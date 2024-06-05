SF man arrested for various Sea Ranch thefts, including chapel’s custom Redwood bench

(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who is believed to be behind a series of thefts in the community of Sea Ranch, SCSO announced Tuesday. Among the items taken was a redwood bench from the Sea Ranch Chapel.

Sea Ranch is located about 43 miles north up Highway 1 from Bodega Bay. It has been the target of several burglaries and thefts in recent months, the sheriff’s office said.

Repaving crew abandons Oakland neighborhood citing safety concerns

The Resident Coast Deputy assigned to the Sea Ranch area worked with SCSO detectives and residents to identify a suspect. Another suspected theft happened on May 30, when the deputy saw an empty home with an open door.

Shortly afterward, the deputy located the suspect, 29-year-old San Francisco man Zachary Alexander Ball. A search warrant on Ball’s car and Sea Ranch revealed evidence linking him to multiple thefts, SCSO said.

The next day, the deputy and his K-9 partner went to San Francisco to serve a search warrant at Ball’s girlfriend’s home. He found items that were stolen from Sea Ranch, per the sheriff’s office.

The beloved stolen bench was found at Ball’s girlfriend’s home. It had been missing since November 2023.

Ball is being held in jail on a $150,000 bond after he was arrested on the following counts:

7 counts of burglary (felony)

7 counts of grand theft (felony)

2 counts of possession of stolen property (felony, misdemeanor)

Possession of tear gas by a felon (felony)

Possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor)

Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.