SF man arrested in Colma on drug, theft charges

(KRON) – An alleged thief is facing theft and drug charges, according to the Colma Police Department.

At 9:19 p.m. on Saturday, while Colma police were conducting a foot patrol in a business on Colma Boulevard, the officers noticed a man leaving without paying for the merchandise he was carrying.

Photo: Colma Police Department

Pixar layoffs to impact 175 employees, reports say

According to police, the loss prevention officers attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect continued to flee on foot. Officers subsequently left the store to detain the suspect. Despite the suspect trying to escape, officers soon detained him. Suspected methamphetamine was located, police said.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old San Francisco resident Enrique Miranda. He reportedly stole approximately $57.94 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Miranda was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for resisting arrest, being in possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.