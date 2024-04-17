SF DA Jenkins sends case against Golden Gate Bridge protesters back to CHP
Wilson Walker reports on why San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released the Golden Gate Bridge protesters Tuesday without charging them.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
Climate investor Bay Bridge Ventures is raising a new $200 million fund, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Bay Bridge filed paperwork Monday for the new climate fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The raise comes at a time when venture investors are increasingly bullish on climate tech.
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether a federal law applies to a Jan. 6 defendant. Here's how that could affect hundreds of other defendants — as well as former President Trump.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
Betancourt faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Nintendo has announced an Indie World showcase for April 17. Might it finally, at long last be time for Hollow Knight: Silksong news?
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
The Google-owned video platform has announced that it's "strengthening [its] enforcement on third-party apps that violate" its Terms of Service, "specifically ad-blocking apps."
The Overture Maps Foundation today launched the first beta of its global open map dataset. With this, the foundation, which is backed by the likes of Amazon, Esri, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom, is getting one step closer to launching a production-ready open dataset for developers who need geospatial data to power their applications. "This Beta release brings together multiple sources of open data, has been through several validation tests, is formatted in a new schema and has an entity reference system that allows attachment of other spatial data," said Marc Prioleau, executive director of Overture Maps Foundation.