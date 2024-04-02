Seymour man killed when his car hits a tree in Bloomington crash

A Seymour man died in March 24 traffic accident in which his speeding car struck a tree near the Indiana University campus.

Daniel Vargas, 25, was killed in a 12:25 a.m. crash at the intersection of East Atwater Avenue and South Arbutus Drive. Medics at the scene tried and failed to revive Vargas after firefighters freed him from the mangled wreckage of his 2022 Tesla.

Vargas had serious injuries and no pulse when resuscitation efforts started, and was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m.

A Bloomington Police Department report said Vargas, the sole occupant, was eastbound on Atwater Avenue at a high rate of speed when the car drove onto a curb near Eastside Drive. Skid marks at the scene indicated Vargas braked, sending the car across the westbound lane, where it struck a grassy embankment.

Missing bark on the tree in the background shows where the car driven by Daniel Vargas impacted the tree after going airborne in a March 24 fatal crash in Bloomington.

The car went airborne and hit a tree head-on 23 feet off the ground, then came to rest on the street, the report said. Witnesses told police the car was so damaged they were unable to determine the driver's condition.

Vargas studied software engineering and graduated from Indiana University in 2021.

