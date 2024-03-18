Sexual intercourse with a dog: York County woman pleads guilty, sentenced to probation

Britney Martin, 37, of Dallastown has been sentenced to two years of probation after she pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with an animal last summer.

On July 11, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant at a home in Codorus Township, where a micro-SD digital storage device for a Samsung Pro 256 camera was seized, according to court documents.

A video recording showed three individuals, including Ryan Peters, 39, Jadzia Martin, 26, and Martin engaged in sexual intercourse with the dog over an hour and a half period, according to documents.

Time stamps indicate the assault happened three days earlier, on July 9, the affidavit states.

Jadzia Martin currently faces charges of cruelty to animals, conspiracy to sexually abuse an animal, and producing an obscene performance. Her plea hearing is set for April 10.

Peters also faces charges of cruelty to animals, conspiracy to sexually abuse an animal, and producing an obscene performance. His hearing is set for April 3.

