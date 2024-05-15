Sexual assault survivors will be harmed in closing of University of Iowa RVAP service

At the same time the University of Iowa celebrates its women’s athletic programs, it is choosing to close one of the oldest rape crisis centers in the country. The University of Iowa has announced that it plans to close the Rape Victim Advocacy Program, RVAP, and says its services will be absorbed by the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Established in 1973, RVAP has long been one of the strongest programs in Iowa.

The University of Iowa, a research institution, completely failed to do its homework before making this decision.

I was the executive director of the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, a coalition of all of Iowa’s rape crisis programs, for 32 years, until July of 2023. I and my colleagues participated in two important initiatives whose findings have long been publicly available. The Office on Violence Against Women funded a four-year national study because dual sexual assault/domestic violence programs seldom met the needs of sexual assault victims.

Findings, published in 2017, included that domestic violence programs focused on providing tangible support, such as housing, restraining orders and ongoing legal assistance, and were not suited to providing ongoing emotional support that sexual assault survivors need. Most programs lacked a clear organizational identity as a sexual assault program. Victims and outside referral agencies programs did not see dual agencies as those that provided sexual assault services.

Shirts are displayed as part of the Clothesline Project at the Old Capitol Town Center on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. The annual project is organized by the Rape Victim Advocacy Program as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

In 2013, a statewide initiative of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, decided to restructure services in Iowa and create separate sexual assault services. Sexual assault survivors needed more focused services. The creation of separate services became a national model. Between fiscal year 2014 and fiscal year 2019 there was a 275% increase in the number of sexual assault survivors served (from 4,431 to 16,621).

Since services were restructured in 2014, the Rape Victim Advocacy Program has been funded with both state and federal funds to provide services to eight counties. Discussion of the closure of RVAP has commented on those served who may not be University of Iowa students. A large research institution, such as the University of Iowa, has an obligation to share its considerable knowledge and ability to assist with its neighbors.

Combining sexual assault and domestic violence programs is a disservice to sexual assault survivors, those who help them, and RVAP’s neighbors. Women’s athletics are celebrated, while closing a program to assist many who are hurting is a mistake. Terrible call, University of Iowa.

Beth Barnhill

Elizabeth Barnhill is former executive director of the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

