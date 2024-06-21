Sexual assault occurs on beach in Rehoboth, police release few details

A sexual assault occurred on the beach in Rehoboth, according to a Facebook post from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, but few other details have been provided about the incident.

The date and time of the sexual assault are unknown, but the Wednesday post says the department "was made aware" of the assault, which occurred in the area of Brooklyn Avenue, around 12:02 a.m. Wednesday.

"The victim was taken to a hospital within the state where they were treated and released," the post said. "The suspect is still at large at this time."

No other information has been provided by police. A dispatcher for the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, when reached by phone Friday, said the only officer allowed to speak to the press was not in the office and declined to transfer the reporter to any other officer.

Frustration was expressed in the comments of the post, with the most-liked comment coming from a Rehoboth institution, Louie's Pizza.

"The town is spending a national record amount on a city manager when safety and taking care of our community should be paramount," the comment said. "Its a real shame where priorities are being placed and the local institutions that have kept this community resilient are under constant threat to our businesses with high costs, higher meter pricing and losing out to customers who just refuse to come downtown because of the catastrophic parking situations."

Multiple people mentioned the lack of a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at (302) 227-2577. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Rehoboth Beach sexual assault: Police give few details