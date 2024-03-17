Sexual assault happened on moving golf cart near USC campus, SC police say

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia, the University of South Carolina Police Department said.

The Columbia Police Department is also investigating the sex crime that happened on a moving golf cart, USC police said in a news release.

The crime happened at about 4:30 p.m. near, but not on, the USC campus, according to the release.

After leaving an event, the victim accepted a ride from a black-colored golf cart offering shuttle services that was occupied by two males, USC police said.

During the ride, on South Assembly Street — between Rosewood Drive and Whaley Street — one of the men sexually assaulted the victim, according to the release.

Police said one of the men on the golf cart was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Carolina logo, and the second was wearing a Chicago Bears jersey.

Anyone with information about the men, or incident, is asked to call the Columbia Police Department, USC Police at 803-777-4215, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

USC Police urged people to avoid using “unsanctioned transportation,” and to use caution when getting into vehicles with unknown individuals.

In March 2019, USC student Samantha Josephson was killed after getting into the vehicle of a man who she mistakenly believed was an Uber driver, Columbia police said.

Josephson was last seen by friends on March 29, 2019, after a night out in Five Points. Surveillance video showed her getting in a black Chevrolet Impala, and her body was found the next day by turkey hunters in a rural area of Clarendon County, about 65 miles from Columbia.

In July 2021, Nathaniel Rowland was convicted of murdering Josephson and was sentenced to life in prison.

USC’s warning

▪ Remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings

▪ If you see something suspicious, please call law enforcement

▪ Avoid taking unsanctioned transportation

▪ Use caution when getting into vehicles with unknown individuals

▪ Trust your instincts, if someone makes you feel uneasy, get to a safe place and call a trusted contact or the police

▪ Take note of the details of your surroundings, including people’s appearances and attire

▪ If you feel unsafe, be assertive and establish boundaries

▪ When traveling, use the buddy system if possible, there is safety in numbers

Source: USC Police Department