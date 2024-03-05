Sexual abuse, runaways and reporting failures: Wernle youth center had history of problems

An IndyStar investigation found abuse allegations and other problems at Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center in Richmond go back to at least 2019. Those concerns prompted the Indiana Department of Child Services to cancel the nonprofit's residential licenses, a move that took effect Feb. 26.

IndyStar has repeatedly asked DCS since November for records documenting problems at Wernle over the past five years, but so far the agency has only released a 12-page letter it sent to Wernle in January outlining the reasons for the license revocation. IndyStar obtained some additional records through other sources and, together with criminal records and civil court records, they paint a picture of a facility where youth were repeatedly put in danger.

Here's what IndyStar found.

Sexual abuse, reporting failures

In 2019, a lawsuit filed on behalf of a 13-year-old boy claimed Wernle did nothing to stop other boys from repeatedly assaulting him, resulting in two hospitalizations. The lawsuit claimed an employee who witnessed one attack simply said "stop it" and went back to looking at her phone. Wernle denied liability and the lawsuit was later dismissed after "a mutually agreed upon resolution with a confidential settlement of four figures," according to Wernle's attorneys.

A Bible passage is posted in the chapel at Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center, a faith-based nonprofit that provided residential treatment service to troubled youth before DCS revoked the Richmond facility's license in February.

In another 2019 case, a 21-year-old counselor engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old resident behind a trash dumpster. The counselor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor and was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

On the same day as the counselor's arrest, DCS required Wernle to submit a corrective action plan "for not reporting alleged abuse and/or neglect to the DCS hotline." Indiana's mandatory reporting law requires allegations of child abuse or neglect to be reported to DCS or law enforcement immediately.

Runaway stabs elderly woman

The following year, DCS put one of Wernle's secure units on a referral hold — stopping the placing of children there — “as a result of numerous youth who were reported as runaways.”

Wayne County emergency dispatch records show more than 300 calls for service to Wernle since 2019. More than 90 of those involved runaways. In one case in 2022, a 15-year-old runaway broke into a nearby residence and cut the throat of a 77-year-old woman. The woman survived and the runaway was tried as an adult and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2020, DCS found Wernle again failed to report an abuse allegation after a resident reported an employee slammed him to the ground during a restraint outside the facility. DCS placed all of Wernle's units on a referral hold after determining that "issues with reporting timeliness have been a pattern for the agency ongoing."

DCS allowed Wernle to begin receiving new residents again in August 2020, despite additional concerns that compromised youth safety, including multiple youth climbing onto the roof of a building, physical altercations and property destruction.

Egregious use of force

More recently, DCS found Wernle failed to ensure it had sufficient staff, sometimes leaving youth completely unsupervised. "As a result of some of the incidents, youth received injuries, and a staff member was hospitalized with an injury," according to the Jan. 26 letter from DCS informing Wernle that its licenses would be revoked.

Staff also used unnecessary force against residents and failed to report those instances, the letter says.

In one case, a Wernle staff member "egregiously exceeded" necessary use of force when he shoved a youth onto a table and held him down, according to DCS. Wernle administrators reviewed video of the incident, yet failed to identify any problems, DCS wrote.

The failure was one of multiple "clear examples of staff interacting with youth in inappropriate, aggressive, and non-therapeutic ways, and an acceptance of these interactions by Wernle leadership," the letter said.

Staff 'completely lost control'

A number of the facility's problems took place in a unit for youth with sexual behavior problems.

In June, DCS received a complaint from an Indiana Disability Rights investigator indicating staff had "completely lost control" of the unit. The complaint indicated residents had pulled their mattresses into the common area and were refusing to sleep in their bedrooms.

Wernle temporarily stopped accepting new residents in the unit, but the problems continued.

In August, two youths got into a fight after staff left residents unsupervised. Once staff arrived, the unit's program manager "implemented an inappropriate restraint on a resident, which resulted in the youth being slammed face first into a concrete wall," DCS wrote. Again, Wernle administrators failed to identify the "very serious violations of behavior management techniques," the letter said.

Regulators found other problems, too. Wernle failed to provide 24/7 medical care by denying medications outside of business hours for non-emergency problems such as headaches, upset stomach or menstrual cramps.

On at least one occasion, fundraising appeared to take precedent over the well-being of children. DCS found residents were restricted to their units without warm food for several days as staff prepared the gym and cafeteria for Wernle's annual fundraising event in September.

Despite the hardship on the residents, the fundraiser never happened. The planned speaker, former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o, fell through. Several members of the organization's top staff resigned. And a top donor who planned to fund the event withdrew her support.

