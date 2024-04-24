Sexual abuse of a runaway juvenile under investigation

Apr. 24—Joplin police are looking into a 12-year-old runaway's claim that he is being sexually abused by another foster child.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said police learned Tuesday that a boy whom his foster parent had looked for and located was exhibiting suicidal behavior.

Davis said the boy subsequently divulged that another male juvenile in his foster home has been sexually abusing him. The matter remained under investigation Wednesday without any detention or arrest made.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.