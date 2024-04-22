Sexual abuse can be hard to spot, especially in young children. Here's what to know:

Photo illustration showing a teenage girl, who claims to be a victim of sexual abuse and alleged grooming, poses in Rotherham on September 3, 2014 in Rotherham, England.

In Wisconsin alone, there were nearly 4,700 allegations of child sexual abuse in 2022, a state report shows. On a national level, 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 20 boys younger than age 18 experience sexual abuse or assault, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

The prevalence is likely higher, as the vast majority of child sexual abuse goes unreported.

It can be particularly hard to pinpoint when young children are being sexually abused. Tracy Leonard, the director of a national organization that educates adults on how to protect children from sexual abuse called Darkness to Light, explained why: Young children may not yet know the words to articulate abuse. And they may not yet have a solid sense of right and wrong, and can more easily be "scared into silence."

But that doesn't mean nothing can be done.

"As adults, we can make small changes that are going to have a big impact for our kids and communities," said Laura Staats, program manager of Awareness to Action, a Children's Wisconsin program that aims to prevent child sexual abuse.

Here's what to know:

What is child sexual abuse?

Definitions of child sexual abuse often differ. They can include a wide range of behaviors, and not all behaviors involve touch.

Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families summarizes the state’s definition as “sexual intercourse or sexual touching of a child, forced viewing of a sexual activity, child sex trafficking or sexual exploitation.” The full statutory definition can be found at bit.ly/WIChildSexualAbuseStatutes.

What are some signs that a young child is experiencing sexual abuse?

Leonard and Staats noted some signs of sexual abuse often seen in young children are:

Regression - For example, a child who is potty trained suddenly starts having accidents, or a child who stopped needing a pacifier starts sucking their thumb again.

Changes in sleeping or eating habits - This can include nightmares and, when previously outgrown, bedwetting.

Clingy behavior (toward a non-offending adult); fear of particular person or place

Advanced sexual language or behaviors - Young children are often curious about their bodies and others, and may ask questions about sexuality and reproduction. This is healthy sexual development. But a young child explicitly mimicking sexual acts can be a warning sign.

More signs can be found at bit.ly/IdentifyingAbuse.

What are some signs of grooming?

Because children know or trust the perpetrator in the vast majority of child sexual abuse cases, it’s also important to be attentive of adults who are around children, Staats said. Grooming — the process by which an offender gains access to a victim, gradually escalates sexual behaviors, and coerces the victim to keep it secret — is a tactic perpetrators commonly use with young children, according to RAINN.

Staats said signs a perpetrator may be grooming a young child include:

showing too much interest in a specific child

trying to keep the child away from others and creating opportunities to be alone with the child

strongly resisting when their attempts to be alone with the child are thwarted

continuing such patterns even when confronted.

How can I prevent child sexual abuse?

There are ways to reduce the risk that young children will be sexually abused.

Teach your child the correct names of body parts - This can reduce confusion and boost effective communication all around.

Teach that some parts of the body are private - This can start with simple conversations in everyday life, Staats said. For example, she said caregivers can say things like, "Who can help you in the bathroom?" That way, if something is abnormal, the child will notice and can inform you.

Teach that it's OK to say "no" - Let children know they can refuse physical contact that makes them uncomfortable. For example: If a child does not want to hug a relative, don't make them.

Teach they can come to you with things they might find shameful - Helping children problem solve little things can help them be comfortable coming to you with big things, Staats said.

Be aware of the adults in your child's life - In 93% of child sexual abuse cases reported to law enforcement, the victim knows the perpetrator, according to RAINN. Do the adults who are around your child show red flag behaviors? Do they have a history of abuse? If your child is going on a playdate, who will supervise them?

Know the policies of organizations your child attends - What policies do they have in place to prevent child sexual abuse? For one, there should a policy that limits one-on-one interactions, Staats said. Awareness to Action’s website has more tips at bit.ly/PolicyQuestionsToAsk.

How should I respond if a child discloses sexual abuse, or if I suspect abuse?

Stay calm - It can be hard not to tear up or show anger toward those who hurt them. Children pick up on emotions, and so they may clam up in effort not to upset people.

Ask open-ended questions - It’s OK not to know all of the details right away. Sometimes “leading” questions can interfere with an investigation, Leonard said.

Tell them you believe them, and that the abuse is not their fault - False allegations of sexual abuse by children are extremely rare, Leonard said. The most important thing is reiterating to the child that they are believed and that it is not their fault.

How do I report child sexual abuse in Wisconsin?

“As adults, we must respond so that not only does the abuse stop for that child, but that no other children are harmed by this abuse,” Staats said. This is why reporting is so important.

If you suspect child sexual abuse, report it to law enforcement or the child protective services agency where the child lives. If it’s an emergency, call 911. There is no harm in reporting to both CPS and law enforcement, Staats said.

If you are a mandated reporter, you are required to report suspected child sexual abuse. Mandated reporters include medical professionals, therapists, school employees, child care workers, coaches and more.

DCF Communications Director Gina Paige explained that in cases of suspected or threatened sexual abuse, child protective services agencies are required to coordinate the initial assessment, which includes interviewing the child and adults in their life and visiting the child’s home, with law enforcement.

Paige said the process by which a report of sexual abuse made to CPS is followed up on is similar to that of suspected child maltreatment. More information is available at bit.ly/CPSreporting.

To find your local CPS Agency and contact information, visit bit.ly/CPSWisconsin. Unless you are a mandatory reporter, you can remain anonymous when making a report to CPS, Paige said.

What resources are available?

Child Advocacy Centers provide a child-friendly environment for children who have been abused, as well as ensure the child has resources necessary for healing, including therapeutic services. To find your local CAC, visit cacsofwi.org/local-centers/

Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is not a reporting line, but their crisis counselors can provide support and guidance. You can call 800-422-4453, or live chat at childhelphotline.org.

Stop It Now! National Helpline at 888-773-2362 is available for adults concerned about the safety of a child.

Enough Abuse Campaign compiled a list of resources for adults who experienced childhood sexual abuse: bit.ly/childsexabuseadultsupport

The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault lists supports across the state: bit.ly/Wisconsinservicessexualassault

National Sexual Assault Hotline, founded and operated by RAINN, is confidential and available 24/7 at 800-656-4673

More national and state resources can be found at Darkness to Light’s website, bit.ly/d2lresources

“Any abuse that may have happened, or any trauma, is not a death sentence. It doesn’t mean that it has to define a child for the rest of their lives,” Leonard said. “We can give children those resilience skills that they need to overcome them; then they’ll be able to grow.”

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA.

