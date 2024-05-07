Sex in Waukesha County Jail lobby; Waukesha man, woman accused

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man and woman separated by nearly 40 years in age face disorderly conduct charges for having sex in the Waukesha County Jail lobby. The accused are 28-year-old Desmound Cleveland and 67-year-old Karen Hill.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Waukesha County Jail lobby on Thursday, May 2 for a possible disorderly conduct/lewd and lascivious call. The jail supervisor "called to report two individuals had sex in the jail lobby" and that the female, who was later identified as defendant Karen Hill, was still on the scene.

Desmound Cleveland, Karen Hill

The deputy was able to obtain video surveillance of the incident that happened around 3 a.m. that Thursday. It showed "two individuals in the jail lobby engaged in sexual acts," the complaint says.

The deputy contacted Hill who indicated Cleveland was her boyfriend -- and they intended to hang out at a boarding house, but they got locked out. They then walked to the jail lobby and took a nap. "Defendant Hill did admit that they had sexual intercourse and that it was consensual," the complaint says. Hill indicated "she tried to cover both of them up with articles of clothing so no one would see them," the complaint says. The complaint says the pair have been dating for five years.

When the deputy questioned Cleveland about what happened, the complaint says Cleveland stated, "sex happens." Cleveland also said he knew there were cameras.

Hill and Cleveland made their initial appearances in Waukesha County court on the disorderly conduct charges on Friday, May 3. Each was given a signature bond of $1,000.

Waukesha County leader reacts

The incident highlights an area that a Waukesha County supervisor said the county is lacking in.

"They didn't believe they had any authority to remove somebody, given the current laws and current state or ordinances," said Waukesha County Supervisor Peter Wolff.

Waukesha County Supervisor Peter Wolff

Wolff said the loitering ordinance has been in the works for a couple weeks, but said the incident highlights the need for one.

"If they're there, and they have a legitimate business purpose for being there, that's no problem," Wolff said, "But if somebody's staying, camping out or doing anything beyond what would normally be business, that's the purpose of it."

Wolff declined to comment on the case against Cleveland and Hill. But he said he plans to introduce the loitering ordinance later in May.