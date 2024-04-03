Sex trafficking suspects back in Tampa courtroom
Marquette James and Alyson Marquette were back in court on Wednesday. Investigators say the couple ran a human sex trafficking operation in Florida and other states.
Marquette James and Alyson Marquette were back in court on Wednesday. Investigators say the couple ran a human sex trafficking operation in Florida and other states.
Ghost Autonomy, a startup working on autonomous driving software for automaker partners, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned. The startup, which had raised nearly $220 million, posted a note on its website that it ended worldwide operations and wound down the company as of Wednesday. "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy," the note on its website reads.
Brandon Beane didn't hide the Bills have some moves to make.
Judge Juan Merchan denies a motion by Donald Trump that sought to delay the April 15 start of the hush money trial until after the United States Supreme Court ruled on whether presidential immunity protects him from prosecution.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Brave announced on Wednesday that it's bringing its AI assistant, called Leo, to iPhone and iPad users. The AI assistant allows people to ask questions, summarize pages, create content and more. The iOS rollout follows the launch of the AI assistant on Android and desktop.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
Facebook is introducing a new, full-screen video player on Wednesday, which offers a more consistent design and experience for all types of video lengths, including short-form Reels, long-form videos, and even Live content. The upgraded player, which will first launch in the U.S. and Canada, aims to streamline the experience for both watching and sharing video content. For Facebook, meanwhile, more people watching videos on the platform could allow it to increase time onsite, plus advertising views and clicks, among other things.
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Microsoft and Quantinuum say they've developed the most error-free quantum computing system yet.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, when we take a moment to dig into a raft of startup and venture capital news. Keep in mind that Y Combinator's demo day kicks off today, so we're going to be snowed-under in startup news the rest of the week.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kathi Vidal is an American intellectual property lawyer and former engineer who serves as Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Vidal began her career as an engineer for General Electric and Lockheed Martin, working in the areas of AI, software engineering and circuitry.
Simple ways to scale back how much alcohol you're drinking.
Despite the space industry’s incredible growth over the past 10 years, there are still few places in the United States dedicated to testing rocket and spacecraft engines. Agile Space Industries is looking to change that. Founder Daudi Barnes started the company in 2019 to augment the work of his previous company, Advanced Mobile Propulsion Test (AMPT).
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.