'Sex religion'? Resident rips Pride in the Park. LDDA says it's treated like any other group

A Lakeland native spoke out against the city acting as host for Polk Pride's Pride in the Park event, saying it appears as government endorsement of a "sexual religion."

Katherine Scafardini asked Lakeland commissioners on Monday to consider banning the mounting of any non-governmental flags on city-owned property and abstain from endorsing any public religious gatherings, which she said would apply to the LGBTQ-plus community's events.

"I believe it is within the watchful bounds to say they are a sex religion," she said, reading off a definition of religion. "Pride, the LGBTQ-plus movement, is simply the humanistic sex religion that puts man in the place of God."

Scafardini, who identified herself as a Bible-believing Christian, said she felt the Polk Pride banners that were attached to light poles along Florida Avenue appeared to show government endorsement of the LGBTQ-plus community and its lifestyle. She felt the flags were inappropriate for her 10-year-old daughter to see.

"The day the City of Lakeland mounted those Pride flags on South Florida Avenue and the day they decided to endorse a central city celebration of Pride Month is the day our local government tried to bend my neck in submission to a sex religion that won't rest until we bow down to their man-made god of tolerance," she said.

Scafardini admitted to The Ledger after her comments that she was unaware the banners on the city's light poles are managed by the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority.

The LDDA encourages downtown events, organizations and other institutions celebrating special occasions or milestone anniversaries to participate in its banner program, according to its website. It accepts applications from the public to rent light poles to hang approved banners at one or more of 62 designated locations. Reservations are made in advance and approved at a cost of $30 per pole for standard-sized banners.

Pride in the Park attendants form a "Circle of Love” as they chant “Hate Will Not Win” around a group of protesters during the Polk Pride 2023 Pride in the Park event at Munn Park in downtown Lakeland. The 2024 event, held Saturday, only had one protester, according to the event organizer.

Julie Townsend, the LDDA's director, said via text message the organization did not receive any complaints regarding the Polk Pride banners and has had the same policy for its banner program in place for roughly 30 years.

The Ledger has asked city spokesman Kevin Cook whether he was aware of any other public comments or feedback regarding the Polk Pride banner or the city's Pride Month proclamation. It's been filed as a public information request under Florida's Sunshine Laws.

"This is a moral issue that I truly believe our local government has no right to be a part of," Scafardini said.

Scott Guira, Polk Pride's president, said the organization's weekend events marked its ninth year celebrating Pride Month in Lakeland. Pride Month was nationally recognized as a celebration for the gay and lesbian community in 1999 by former President Bill Clinton, and later expanded to the LGBTQ+ community.

"This year our theme was, 'There's no place like Home,'" Guira said. "It's a a reminder we are here, we have always been here, we will always be here and this community belongs to us and belongs to everyone."

'A safe space': Nonprofit unveils Polk County's first LGBTQ center in Lakeland

The annual Pride in the Park celebration, held Saturday, has continued to grow each year in vendors and attendees, Guira said. While there were some protesters at the 2023 event, he only saw one religious objector at this year's Pride celebration.

Munn Park is a city-owned park that organizations can apply to use under a Special Event Permit from the city, and pay varying fees based on the size expected attendance and estimated city staff required to help ensure safety. Scafardini said she believes religious groups, in which she includes the LGBTQ-plus community, should host their events in privately owned spaces.

Religious organizations have used Munn Park earlier this year for events. A National Day of Prayer rally was held in the city park on May 2, largely considered a national interdenominational and interfaith celebration.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Resident rips Pride event. LDDA says it's treated like any other group